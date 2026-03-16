Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, amid US-Iran conflict, superstar wishes 'may war rest in peace', leaves netizens confused

Salman Khan has dropped the Battle of Galwan title and renamed it Maatrubhumi, leaving netizens confused.

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan is now titled Maatrubhumi. On Monday, the actor dropped the big annoucement on the social media, shared the new title with a poster. Amid the US-Iran war, Salman advocated for peace, and his film echoes the sentiment. "May War Rest In Peace," is what Maatrubhumi is promoting, and this major change has left the fans surprised.