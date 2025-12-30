FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan IRKS Chinese media, slams movie for being 'over-the-top', alleges Apoorva Lakhia's film is...

Three days after the Battle of Galwan teaser dropped, the Chinese media expressed their discontent with Salman Khan's upcoming film, and openly criticised it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan IRKS Chinese media, slams movie for being 'over-the-top', alleges Apoorva Lakhia's film is...
Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan' is making headlines not only in India but globally with the release of its teaser on December 27, coinciding with the actor's birthday. Now, the Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet, has criticised the film, claiming that it was "distorting facts."

Why Battle of Galwan is disturbing the Chinese media? 

According to the paper, Chinese experts alleged that no matter how "over-the-top" a drama may be, a nation's sacred territory will never be affected by a film, as per the outlet. In the film, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression. Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Salman Khan dropped the Battle of Galwan teaser on his birthday 

The teaser of the film was unveiled on the occasion of 'Bhaijaan's' birthday. Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Salman playing an Indian Army officer. It shows him in a serious and restrained look. The visuals show rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat scenes, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by soldiers at high altitude.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. It is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. Meanwhile, on December 7, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the "Galwan War Memorial", paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley clash. "The bravery of our soldiers is an inspiration for all of us," he said, addressing the ceremony held at the Leh Army Base.

Highlighting the significance of the memorial, Major General Arindam Saha, GOC, 3rd Infantry Division, said, "This is a solemn tribute to our 20 brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020. On the last Army Day, the Defence Minister had announced the construction of this memorial. Building such a structure at 14,500 feet is no ordinary task, but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed it within a limited timeframe." Major General Saha emphasised that the memorial reflects India's unwavering commitment to honouring its fallen heroes.

