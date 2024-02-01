Twitter
Bollywood

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

Himesh Reshammiya became the target of Salman Khan's cheeky sense of humour when the actor appeared on a singing reality show in 2008 and accused the singer of stealing songs.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

Edited by

Salman Khan is known for his cheeky sense of humour and he is often seen roasting his co-stars or Bigg Boss contestants. It was in 2008 when the actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya became Salman's target when he and Katrina Kaif came to the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009 in November 2008 to promote their musical drama film Yuvvraaj. Himesh was one of the judges in the show, along with Aadesh Shrivastava, Pritam, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Applauding one of the contestants for her singing skills, the superstar jokingly said that Himesh will steal her song and the latter got a bit upset hearing this statement. Himesh retaliated and asked, "Kaunsa gaana uthayaa maine ab tak? (Which song I have stolen till now)". Salman continued the joke adding that Himesh has copied songs in the actor's films itself.

The funny exchange quickly turned into a heated argument when Himesh asked the Tiger 3 actor to not make any allegations. Salman added, "Kitne Anu Malik ke gaane uthaaye tune aur woh gaane jo usne khud ne uthaaye hain (You have stolen so many songs from Anu Malik, even those that he had copied himself)".

Himesh then revealed that he was asked to lift one song by Salman himself as he said, "Gaane toh nhi uthatha main. Ek gaana aap ne zabardasti ki thi toh maine Santana ka jo bhi tha...galti kardi thi maine jiske liye, zindagi bhar ke liye kasam khaayi this maine koi gaana uthaunga nahi (I don't steal songs. One song that you forced me to copy was from Santana...I did a mistake, after that I swore that I will never lift any songs)". 

When Salman asked which song he was referring to, the singer said, “O Priya O Priya." The actor asked him to sing the song and Himesh ended the argument by loudly claiming, "Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata (Himesh Reshammiya doesn't sing copied songs)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

O Priya O Priya was featured in the 2000 romantic film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and was copied from Maria Maria composed by the American rock band Santana. Himesh had made his debut as a music director in Bollywood with Salman's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and even continues to work with Salman as he composed one song Naiyo Lagda for the 2023 action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

READ | Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

