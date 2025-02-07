Salman Khan is busy filming for his much-anticipated film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Anjini Dhawan in the lead roles.

Salman Khan has been one of Bollywood's most popular and loved superstars for over 30 years. Fans are always eager to learn more not only about his professional commitments but also his personal life and beliefs. An old interview of Salman Khan from 2017 is currently going viral where Salman Khan answered a question about himself on Aap Ki Adaalat. When Salman Khan was asked about his dietary preferences, Salman Khan revealed, "Everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork."

Salman Khan, explaining his answer further, went on to share his beliefs about religion. "Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hai. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai… Hum poora Hindustaan hai."

Salman Khan was later also asked about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan and whether he is related to him, to which the actor said, "Yes! Yes, by love."

