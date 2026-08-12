Viral video: Salman Khan REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan' of contestants: 'Jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi'

Salman Khan revealed the theme of Bigg Boss 20, and also shared an insight about the never-seen-before concept of 'Jeevan Daan'.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan will soon bring the 20th season of Bigg Boss, and he spoke about what's to expect from the new show. The upcoming season hints at a major change in the game. The makers have unveiled the show’s latest promo, introducing the concept of Extra Jeevan Daan. The promo was also shared by Salman Khan on his social media account. The promo hints that every contestant could have an additional opportunity to stay in the game, although the makers have not yet revealed exactly how the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ will work or when it can be used.

What is the theme of Bigg Boss 20?

He wrote, "Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan #BiggBoss starts 6th September on @jiotvhotstar and @colorstv." The promo opens with an intense face-off between two warriors inside what appears to be an arena. As the confrontation builds, Salman makes a dramatic entry and introduces the season’s central twist: an additional Jeevan Daan, or life for the contestants. Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming season, Salman also teased that the twist is not as simple as it may sound.

Watch the viral promo of Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20

Talking about the new theme, Salman said, "Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega (The game changes every year on Bigg Boss. This time, it’s not just the game, but the way of playing it that is going to change. Jeevan Daan sounds as straightforward as it seems, but it isn’t. The rest will become clear once you enter the house)."

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres September 6, 2026; it will stream on JioHotstar and Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)