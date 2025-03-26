Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his next film Sikandar, which hits theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles.

Salman Khan was born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan, who was born as Sushila Charak, on December 27, 1965. On Wednesday, the superstar narrated the story behind his parents' marriage at a press meet ahead of his upcoming release Sikandar, which hits theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30.

Salman shared that more than the religion, his father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan’s profession was the bone of contention in his marriage. The Sultan actor revealed that the disagreement for the marriage from his maternal side were never over the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture of both the families.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Salman shared, "It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture and the practices, the bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, 'Ye toh film line se hain',” as he spoke of his father’s profession, the same Salim Khan whose pen along with his partner Javed Akhtar gave blockbusters after blockbusters in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, talking about Sikandar, the action thriller is directed by the popular Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Murugadoss has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed Tamil movies such as Mahesh Babu's Spyder (2017), Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki (2012), and Rajinikanth's Darbar (2020) among others.

The director made his Bollywood debut with Ghajini. The Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer blockbuster film broke multiple records and established the Rs 100-crore club in 2008. He then made two more Hindi films - Holiday with Akshay Kumar in 2014 and Akira with Sonakshi Sinha in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to the Hindi film industry after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil. The film will face tough competition at the box office from Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan, which hits theatres this Thursday on March 27.