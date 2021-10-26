Salman Khan reveals Mahesh Manjrekar shot for ‘Antim’ despite battling cancer

Mahesh Manjrekar was diagnosed with cancer while filming his impending directorial debut ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Surprisingly, the filmmaker continued to shoot the movie while battling the illness. Salman Khan talked up about the director and how his passion for films led him to work even during his tough times as he arrived for the trailer launch of his film, which stars Aayush Sharma.

Salman said, "He didn't tell us before. As soon as he finished a part of the shoot he got himself operated."

According to ETimes, talking about shooting for the film while battling cancer, Mahesh said, " I have lost 35 kilos. It was during the shooting of the last portions of Antim that I was diagnosed with cancer. But today I am cancer free."

He added, "I was lucky that the chemotherapy didn't affect me. I was going through chemotherapy through the shoot. Later I underwent surgery. It is my passion towards work that drove me. When I got to know I have cancer, it didn't shock me. I know there are so many people who have cancer and they fight and survive."

Salman anticipated that good times will return to movie theatres as the trailer for the film was released at a multiplex in Mumbai. "There is no alternative to big screen. Did you feel the chairs moving with music? So you see, small phones can never be alternative to the cinema hall (experience)."

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.