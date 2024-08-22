Twitter
Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, 'horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

Salman Khan reveals he wants to remake these two blockbusters of Salim-Javed: 'I want to play...'

Salman Khan revealed the films of Salim-Javed that he wanted to remake.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan reveals he wants to remake these two blockbusters of Salim-Javed: 'I want to play...'
Salman Khan, Salim-Javed
Actor Salman Khan, son of veteran writer Salim Khan (from Salim-Javed duo), revealed which iconic films of his father, he wants to remake. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's recently-released docu-series Angry Young Men has been appreciated by the netizens for giving it a perfect throwback to the classic era of Bollywood and giving insight into the lives of the iconic writer duo. 

As a part of the promotions, a roundtable conversation was held with Salim, Javed, and their kids, Salman, Zoya Akhtar, and the series director Namrata Rao. The conversation was hosted by director Farah Khan, and she got more useful insights from the golden era. During the Q&A session, when Farah asked Salman to name a Salim-Javed film, he wanted to remake, the actor revealed two titles. "Sholay and Deewaar." The Om Shanti Om director further asked him to reveal the role he wants to play, at first said Veeru (played by Dharmendra), then he even agreed to play Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), and also Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Khan said, "I can play both." 

After hearing Salman, Salim-Javed said that many actors from Sholay were interested in playing Gabbar Singh. "Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan both told Ramesh Sippy that they want to play Gabbar." For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma remade Sholay with Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, and it became one of the biggest box office disasters of his career. Deewaar was also remade by Rajinikanth as Thee. Sanjay Dutt's Aatish is also partly inspired by Deewaar. 

Watch the part here

The title of the docuseries, Angry Young Men, refers to the angry young man hero-type they created in the '70s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom. The three-part series is streaming on Prime Video on August 20.

Angry Young Men is a joint venture produced by Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. Namrata Rao, is known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Kahaani, makes her directorial debut with the docuseries. 

