Salman Khan reveals he gets 'scared' when critics like his films!

Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing Bharat. The film went on to become his biggest opener till date and the superstar thanked everyone by tweeting, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka". During a recent group media interaction, Salman shared his happiness on Bharat's success by stating, "I am very happy with the film doing really well and everyone's work is being appreciated... The success of every film is very important. 'Bharat' is a film that we have given our lives for, like every other film."

On being quizzed about critics also liking Bharat just like the public, Salman replied, "I get scared. That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder 'oh what if this doesn't do well'. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts."

He added, "My validation comes from the box office collections... that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn't make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film. It's their bread and butter. God bless them, give them two more (slices of) bread."

Salman also said that people should watch the film and enjoy it thoroughly. The superstar stated, "I want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film."