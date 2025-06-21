During a fun interaction with the host Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan revealed who was the real inspiration behind his iconic Tere Naam look, which created a wave among young males back in the day. Salman shared that his hairstyle was inspired by our former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Salman Khan will be the first guest in the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premieres on Netflix this Saturday on June 21. The episode has been making headlines even before the telecast after the hilarious promo came out earlier this week, that showed Salman mocking Aamir Khan's relationship with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt after divorcing his first two wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and also taking a dig at his recent film Sikandar, that bombed at the box office and was also massively trolled.

How Dr APJ Abdul Kalam inspired Tere Naam look

During a fun interaction with the host Kapil Sharma, Salman revealed who was the real inspiration behind his iconic Tere Naam look, which created a wave among young males back in the day. Salman shared that his hairstyle was inspired by our former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The Sultan actor revealed, "Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se aur uss dauran I think Rahul Roy ka bhi same hairstyle tha. I thought ki jo small town hero hota hai na, unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai. (The look from the film Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir and at that time, I think Rahul Roy also had the same hairstyle. I thought that all the small-town heroes had long hair. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, so that’s where it came from)."

Salman Khan's next film after Sikandar

As per reports, the superstar will be seen next in Apoorva Lakhia's war drama based on India-China's 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Chitrangda Singh has been reportedly cast as the female lead opposite Salman. The official announcement of the film hasn't been made yet. The yet untitled film will go on the floors in July and the makers are trying to wrap the shoot by November. Apoorva Lakhia has previously directed action thrillers Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Zanjeer, and Haseena Parkar.

