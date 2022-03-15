Salman Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's announcement of new OTT app 'SRK+'

Shah Rukh Khan teased his OTT debut with Hotstar last year by uploading a couple of promotional videos, but the announcements were reportedly put on hold due to his son Aryan Khan's legal battle. Now that the actor has finally revealed the project, his fans are ecstatic. The megastar took to social media to publish a poster of himself with his thumbs up and the words 'SRK+ Coming Soon' written on it. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," he captioned the photo.

Reacting to it Salman Khan retweeted the post and wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+"

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

With a new funny promo trailer released last year, SRK hinted to his OTT debut. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen addressing his fans from Mannat in the video, while actor Rajesh Jais seemed to be concerned. He goes on to explain that he isn't sure if his fan base will remain like it is now in the future.

When SRK asks what he means, he reveals that all other celebrities' shows are available on Disney+ Hotstar. "Accha?" Shah Rukh asks. Really, Kaun baaki sab? Who are they all)? Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt are among the actors mentioned by Rajesh. Srk, apparently concerned, inquired once more if everyone was on Hotstar. "Matlab sab toh nahi hai," Rajesh responded (Not everyone is there).

"Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke (All the major stars are on Disney+ Hotstar except Shah Rukh)," the voiceover concluded. " The phrase "to be continued" is used were also written on the video when it came to a close, implying that the performer is keeping something concealed.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated film Pathaan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be released on January 26, 2023.