Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

BOLLYWOOD
Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon had multiple fights with each other on the sets of Patthar Ke Phool, and the Sultan star even refused to work with the KGF Chapter 2 actress. The two reunited after three years in Andaz Apna Apna, that became a cult classic.
From Sneha Ullal and Zareen Khan to Saiee Manjrekar and Daisy Shah, several actresses have made their debut opposite Salman Khan and have failed in Bollywood. However, one actress who debuted with Salman in the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool went on to become one of the biggest female stars in the Hindi film industry in the 90s. She is none other than Raveena Tandon.
Interestingly, Salman and Raveena had multiple fights with each other on the sets of the Anant Balani directorial, and the Sultan star even refused to work with the KGF Chapter 2 actress. But, it took them only three years to reunite in Andaz Apna Apna, which also starred Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
In an interview with Pinkvilla in 2021, Raveena recalled her experience of working with Salman in her debut film Patthar Ke Phool. She said, "We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I'm not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna."
The 1994 action comedy Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Aamir, Salman, Raveena, and Karisma, it also starred Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Tiku Talsania, Mehmood, and Deven Verma. The film bombed at the box office, but later went on to become a cult classic.
