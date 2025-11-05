FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race

PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever World Cup win, pics go viral

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more, key leaders, constituencies to watch out for

Viral video: Virat Kohli's fan calls him 'bewafa' in hilarious reel, Anushka Sharma's reaction is unmissable - Watch

This Prada brooch that looks like safety pin costs Rs 69,000, internet can’t believe it

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan to do it first?

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., took names from

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress, reunited with her 3 years later

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon had multiple fights with each other on the sets of Patthar Ke Phool, and the Sultan star even refused to work with the KGF Chapter 2 actress. The two reunited after three years in Andaz Apna Apna, that became a cult classic.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 07:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic
Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

From Sneha Ullal and Zareen Khan to Saiee Manjrekar and Daisy Shah, several actresses have made their debut opposite Salman Khan and have failed in Bollywood. However, one actress who debuted with Salman in the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool went on to become one of the biggest female stars in the Hindi film industry in the 90s. She is none other than Raveena Tandon.

Interestingly, Salman and Raveena had multiple fights with each other on the sets of the Anant Balani directorial, and the Sultan star even refused to work with the KGF Chapter 2 actress. But, it took them only three years to reunite in Andaz Apna Apna, which also starred Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

In an interview with Pinkvilla in 2021, Raveena recalled her experience of working with Salman in her debut film Patthar Ke Phool. She said, "We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I'm not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna."

The 1994 action comedy Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Aamir, Salman, Raveena, and Karisma, it also starred Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Tiku Talsania, Mehmood, and Deven Verma. The film bombed at the box office, but later went on to become a cult classic.

READ | Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race
Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan to do it first?
PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever World Cup win, pics go viral
PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever WC win
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., took names from
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress, reunited with her 3 years later
BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?
BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE