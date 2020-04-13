Salman Khan recreates kiss scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' but there's a twist

Headlines

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Meet man who struggled to get into school, put money in company now worth 138,74,657 crore, his net worth is…

Traders Union chooses Top 5 CFD trading platforms in 2023

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Meet man who struggled to get into school, put money in company now worth 138,74,657 crore, his net worth is…

Top 10 highest scores in ODI history 

10 foods packed with potassium

Vegetarian foods for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her 'killer beauty'

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Baahubali producer threatens action against Mysore wax museum for installing Prabhas' statue: 'Done without...'

Bollywood

Salman Khan recreates kiss scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' but there's a twist

Salman Khan gave his kiss scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' coronavirus twist

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2020, 01:40 PM IST

Salman Khan has gone on and recreated one of the most memorable scenes from his and Bhagyashree's movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. He gave this scene a new, coronavirus, twist which is apt in the conditions we are currently living in.

For the uninitiated, the scene shows Salman Khan noticing a lipstick mark left by Bhagyashree while her voice in the background asks him to get rid of the last of her belonging. In a romantic gesture, Salman gets rid of the lipstick mark by kissing it himself.

The recreated version of that, however, is Salman Khan walking towards the lipstick mark, taking a pause and wiping it down with a cleanser and cloth. Salman makes the video hilarious as he walks away like nothing happened. Sharing the video, Bhaijaan wrote, "If MPK releases now , happy Easter be focused n Stay strong."

Here's the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan is currently in his Panvel farmhouse, where he was spending time before the coronavirus lockdown. He was going to be seen in the Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', but owing to the lockdown, the post-production and few songs shooting of the movie are still pending, thus making it nearly impossible for the makers to stick to their release date.

