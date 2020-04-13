Salman Khan recreates kiss scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' but there's a twist

Salman Khan gave his kiss scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' coronavirus twist

Salman Khan has gone on and recreated one of the most memorable scenes from his and Bhagyashree's movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. He gave this scene a new, coronavirus, twist which is apt in the conditions we are currently living in.

For the uninitiated, the scene shows Salman Khan noticing a lipstick mark left by Bhagyashree while her voice in the background asks him to get rid of the last of her belonging. In a romantic gesture, Salman gets rid of the lipstick mark by kissing it himself.

The recreated version of that, however, is Salman Khan walking towards the lipstick mark, taking a pause and wiping it down with a cleanser and cloth. Salman makes the video hilarious as he walks away like nothing happened. Sharing the video, Bhaijaan wrote, "If MPK releases now , happy Easter be focused n Stay strong."

Here's the video:

Salman Khan is currently in his Panvel farmhouse, where he was spending time before the coronavirus lockdown. He was going to be seen in the Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', but owing to the lockdown, the post-production and few songs shooting of the movie are still pending, thus making it nearly impossible for the makers to stick to their release date.