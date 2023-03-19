Search icon
Salman Khan receives threat on e-mail from Goldy Brar's associate, FIR registered by Mumbai Police

The threat email mentioned about a settlement between Salman and Goldy Brar as it says, "Goldy bhai ko baat karni hai, matter close karna hai."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

On Saturday, Salman Khan's manager and close friend Prashant Gunjalkar received a threatening e-mail for the actor from Goldy Brar's associate Mohit Garg. In the email, Mohit referred to Lawrence Bishnoi's recent interview that he gave from Tihar jail. He mentioned that Goldy wants to talk to the actor, face-to-face. Bandra police have registered an FIR against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Mohit Garg. 

For the unversed, in Lawernce's recent interview, the gangster claimed that the actor's ego will be smashed. The threat mail was sent on Saturday afternoon to an e-mail address used by the actors’ office. As per the FIR registered by Bandra police, the sender was the ID of one Mohit Garg, and it was written, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko baat karni hai tere boss Salman se. (Lawrence Bishnoi's) Interview dekh hi liya hoga. Usne shayad nahi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close karna hai to BAAT karva diyo, face to face karna ho, woh bata diyo. Abhi time rehte inform kar diya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega. (Goldy wants to talk to your boss, Salman. You might have seen the interview, he would have missed it, tell him to see the interview. If you want to end the matter, tell him to talk to Goldy, face-to-face. Inform him before time or there will be consequences)." 

After receiving the mail, Prashant took the help of the police and lodged a complaint in Bandra. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Bishnoi, Brar and Garg. The FIR has been registered on charges of criminal intimidation and common intention. An officer from Bandra police informed Indian Express, "Based on these threats, the government has also increased the security of the actor recently. He has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang in the past as well. We are investigating the matter.” Earlier, Bishnoi issued new threat to Salman in his interview and said that if the movie star do not apologise over the Chinkara hunting episode, "his ego will be smashed."

 

 

