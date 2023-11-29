Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

Salman Khan has reportedly received a death threat via Facebook

Actor Salman Khan has reportedly received a threat to his life through social media. The actor, who has recently seen the release of his film Tiger 3, has received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the past as well. The Mumbai Police has said that the actor’s security as been reviewed after this new threat.

On Wednesday, news agecy ANI reported that Salman received a threat through a Facebook post. ANI added that the Mumbai Police has said that after this his security has been reviewed. There is no clarity if this new threat is connected to the threats Salman has received in the past from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed, say Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

On Tuesday, Pinkvilla reported that Salman had been asked by th authorities to be alert after Bishnoi fired gunshots outside the house of singer Gippy Grewal in Canada over his rumoured friendship with Salman. “Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security,” Pinkvilla quoted a Mumbai Police officer as saying.

Bishnoi has vocally expressed his dislike for Salman in the past and sent threats to him and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan. Earlier this month, he attacked Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada, following which the singer had to issue a statement saying he was not friends with Salman and theirs was only a professional association. Following the attack, Bishnoi had claimed responsibility via a Facebook post.

“You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You hovered around Vicky when he was in Middukheda, and later, you mourned even more for Sidhu. You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited,” Bishnoi wrote.