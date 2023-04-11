Salman Khan receives another life threat, caller threatens to 'eliminate' actor on April 30; details inside

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has received another threat to his life. On Monday night, Mumbai Police received a phone call from an unknown caller, who threatened that he would ‘eliminate’ the actor on April 30. The actor was earlier threatened by noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who confessed that he even planned to kill Salman.

As per available information, in a call received at Police Control Room on Monday night at 9pm, a man, who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Officials from Mumbai Police say that further investigation are underway. Salman or his team are yet to react to this fresh threat.

Last year, Salman and his father – writer Salim Khan – had received a threat letter, which was later uncovered to be from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The letter threatened to kill both Salman and Salim. In a now-infamous interview from prision, gangster Bishnoi had said last month that it was his life’s mission to kill the actor. Consequently, Salman Khan’s security was beefed up by the Maharashtra government.

Salman is currently awaiting the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The multi-starrer is Salman’s first big release in nearly two years and marks his return to his favourite Eid weekend. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in theatres on April 21 at the end of Ramadan. The action-packed trailer of the film was released at a grand event with the star cast in Mumbai on Monday.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Ram Charan appears in a special appearance in the song Yentamma.