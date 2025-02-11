Salman Khan shared that the terrifying experience happened while returning from an award show when their flight faced severe turbulence.

Superstar Salman Khan recently made his debut on his nephew Arhaan Khan's YouTube podcast, Dumb Biryani. During the chat, the Dabangg actor recalled a terrifying near-death experience he had while travelling abroad with Sonakshi Sinha and his younger brother, Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan shared that the terrifying experience happened while returning from an award show when their flight faced severe turbulence. The turbulence lasted for more than 45 minutes, causing panic among most passengers. However, Sohail Khan, surprisingly, remained unfazed and continued to sleep through the entire ordeal.

“We were coming back from IIFA Sri Lanka. Everyone was laughing, and suddenly, there was turbulence. At first, it seemed normal, but then the noise grew louder, and the entire flight went silent. Sohail and I were on the same flight, and when I looked at him, he was sleeping. The turbulence continued for 45 minutes,” Salman said.

Salman Khan admitted that he was scared when he noticed the pilot looking tense. He said, “I looked at the air hostess, and she was praying. That’s when I thought, Arey baap re! Even the pilots looked tensed, they usually are very chilled. Then, the oxygen masks dropped, and I was thinking, ‘I’ve only seen this happen in films!’”

After the 45-minute turbulence, things finally settled, and everyone relaxed, even sharing a laugh. Sonakshi Sinha and her mother were also on the flight. Just when they thought the worst was over, the turbulence returned for another 10 minutes, completely changing the mood on board.

“From that moment until we landed, nobody said a word. But as soon as we touched down, everyone suddenly became a stud. Their walk changed,” Salman recalled.

Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming action drama, Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles.