At the recent trailer launch event of Sikandar, Salman Khan reacted to his recent photos where he's looking 'too old'.

When it comes to online trolling, even Salman Khan is affected by them. Recently, Salman along with his cast and crew of Sikandar launched the theatrical trailer of the film with a grand event in Mumbai. Apart from Salman, his father, Salim Khan, his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, director AR Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala attended the trailer launch event.

After the trailer was unveiled, Salman and the cast and crew interacted with the emcee, and there he discussed his recent viral photos where he looked 'too old'. For the unversed, Salman recently held the screening of his upcoming film for his family and close friends. Photos of a clean-shaven Salman from the screening went viral, and he was even trolled for his looking 'too old'.

Salman Khan reacts to his recent photos

In the Sikandar event, when Salman was asked to comment on his energy and glowing screen presence, he said, "Beech main kabhi-kabhi aisa gadbad ho jaata hai, 5-7 raat soye nahi, phir woh social media wale peeche pad jaate hai. Unko dikhana padta hai ki abhi tak hai (Sometimes things go wrong in between, I don't sleep for 5-7 nights, and then the social media people troll me. I have to show them that I am still here)."

Watch the Sikandar trailer

Salman Khan on his age gap with Rashmika Mandanna

Salman further reacted to the 37-year age gap between him and Rashmika, and said, "Jab heroine koi problem nahi, heroine ke father ko problem nahi hain. Kal jab inki shaadi ho jayegi, bacche ho jaenge, aur tab bhi kaam karenge. Pati ka permission toh mil hi jayega na? ("If the heroine and her father have no issues with our pairing, why should anyone else? When she gets married and has kids, she'll still work, and surely, her husband will give her permission, won't he?)." For the unversed, Sikandar will be released in cinemas on March 30.