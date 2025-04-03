A video from Salman Khan’s interview is going viral in which he talks about Bollywood’s support.

Even though Sikandar got mixed reviews from both critics and viewers, Salman Khan's popularity is still strong. The movie, which had a mixed response, surprised everyone by earning over Rs 85 crore in three days. It is now close to becoming his 18th film to cross Rs 100 crore.

A video from Salman Khan’s interview is going viral in which he talks about Bollywood’s support. In the interview with Bollywood Bubble, the host said that while Salman promotes his friends’ movies, the industry has mostly ignored Sikandar. Salman responded, “Maybe they think I don’t need their support.” He added, “Everyone needs support, including me.”

Salman then spoke about recent and upcoming films, showing support for his fellow actors. He mentioned Sunny Deol’s action film Jaat, releasing on April 10, 2025. He also talked about the Malayalam hit L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which released two days before Sikandar and is already breaking records.

On Tuesday, Sikandar dropped 30% and made Rs 19.5 crore in India. The collections fell further by 50% on day four. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.75 crore on Wednesday, bringing its four-day total in India to Rs 84.25 crore.

The action thriller, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was one of 2025’s most awaited Hindi films but has failed to impress both critics and audiences. After Race 3, Radhe, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sikandar is yet another Eid release from Salman Khan that has disappointed his fans.

Along with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid last worked together on the 2014 blockbuster Kick.