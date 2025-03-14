Salman Khan is generating immense excitement among his fans with his upcoming action-packed film, Sikandar. This highly anticipated movie marks a significant milestone, as it brings together Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time on the big screen. As a special treat for his devoted fan base, Sikandar is slated for release on Eid, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Thus far, the film's makers have tantalised audiences by releasing two captivating songs- "Zohra Jabeen" and "Bam Bam Bhole." These musical teasers have not only showcased the film's energetic vibe but also heightened anticipation for the electrifying chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

As the release date draws near, speculation is rife about the possibility of a special promotional song being added to the film's soundtrack. This strategic move aims to amplify the hype surrounding Sikandar. If the rumours prove true, fans can expect an additional musical delight that will undoubtedly stoke their enthusiasm for the movie. According to the buzz surrounding the movie, Salmam has recently filmed a special promotional song alongside co-star Rashmika in Mumbai.

According to a report by Filmfare, the dynamic duo shot for the promotional song at a Mumbai studio, where they grooved to a reimagined version of a timeless classic. A source close to the project revealed, "It's a remix of an iconic song by Lata Mangeshkar ji."

This news has undoubtedly sparked curiosity among fans, who are now eager to guess which iconic song has been reworked for the film. Once the song is officially announced, the excitement will increase manifold. For now, the title of this special number is being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Sikandar follows the titular character's fight against corruption for the greater good. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set for Eid release.