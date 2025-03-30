Before Salman Khan's Sikandar, several big bidget pan-Indian films such as Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Chhaava among others had become victims of online piracy.

Headlined by Salman Khan, the action thriller Sikandar has been released in the theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. The much-awaited film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is helmed by AR Murugadoss, who has helmed popular Tamil films such as Kaththi, Spyder, Thuppakki, and Sarkar. He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Ghajini in 2008. Though Sikandar is set to take a strong opening at the box office, there is one bad news as the film was leaked online on Saturday night even before its release.

As per several reports, Sikandar has become the latest victim of piracy as the film has been leaked on infamous portals such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, 123movies, and other torrent websites. Before Sikandar, several big budget pan-Indian films such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Greatest of All Time, Devara, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Gadar 2 among others were also leaked online on piracy websites.

Trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta called the Salman Khan film being leaked as "the worst nightmare" for a producer as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear."

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.



Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows.