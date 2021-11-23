Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor bring the house down with their moves at IFFI 2021

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has already started in Goa. Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest film festival began with powerpack performances of several Bollywood actors including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it’s being held from November 20 to November 28. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, IFFI this year will be hybrid and festival delegates will have the option to participate and watch films and other events virtually, sitting in the comforts of their homes.

On the first day, Bollywood actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan delivered powerful and commendable performances.

Shraddha Kapoor, who matched her blue coloured top with golden bottoms, looked beautiful during her performance at the International Film Festival of India. The actress did some outfit transitions in between her performance.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy danced to a traditional song at IFFI 2021. The actress looked mesmerizing in her red lehenga that sported golden polka dots. She matched her outfit with a tiny bindi, a set of red bangles.

However, Rashi Khanna opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look for her performance. She wore a red blouse and red bottoms, diamond-studded jewellery.

In the ceremony, that was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar, Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh came together for a performance.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh also performed on the first day of IFFI 2021. Dressed in a black t-shirt, the ‘Dabangg' actor grooved to the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh gave an electrifying performance at the fest. Take a look:

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. (With inputs from ANI)