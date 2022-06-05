Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan attend Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant's Arangetram

Celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and others graced Radhika Merchant's Arangetram hosted by the Ambani and the Merchant family.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and eminent personalities from Bollywood and politics came together for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant 'Arangetram.' The younger son of Mukesh and Nita, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant is a profound classical dancer. So, Ambanis and Merchants organised a lavish event of Arangetram (Bharatnatyam) at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

Several celebrities have graced the event. From Bollywood, Ranveer Singh was among the early attendees at the venue.

Check out Ranveer's entry at the venue

Later, Salman Khan also arrived at the venue and he was looking like a charmer in his three-piece suit.

Here's Salman Khan's at Jio World Centre

Even Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan graced the special occasion to motivate Radhika Merchant.



Here's Aamir Khan at Arangetram

Among other attendees, director Rajkumar Hirani attended the function. Politician Aditya Thakeray arrived with his mother Rashmi Thackerey and brother Tejas Thackeray. Ambani's family Guru also graced the event to bless the family's future daughter-in-law of Ambani. Even cricketer Zaheer Khan arrived with his wife-actress Sagarika Ghatge.

For the unversed, Radhika and Anant were childhood friends, and they got engaged in a private ceremony in 2019. Radhika is the daughter of daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Merchant has trained in Indian classical dancing at Mumbai's 25-year old dance academy, Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Here's the inside look at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram performance

Speaking about Salman and Ranveer, they were last seen in IIFA Awards, and soon after their return from Dubai, they graced their presence in another major event. The major IIFA event in 2022 was a star-studded occasion. Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi were among the performers. Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur, and Ash King were among the IIFA Rocks performers.