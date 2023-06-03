Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher, others express grief for Odisha's tragic train accident

Still of Salman Khan and Odisha train accident site

Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Anupam Kher and several other artistes have offered their condolence and expressed their sorrow for the Odisha train accident. The accident happened Friday, claimed the lives of at least 238 people and left over 900 injured. This train crash, which involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, is one of the deadliest accidents of its kind since India gained independence.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and regional cinema expressed sorrow over the tragic accident on their social media account. Salman Khan tweeted, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Here's Salman Khan's tweet

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Anupam Kher is terrified by the news and paid respects to the family of the victims by tweeting, "Horrified to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Very sad and tragic. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the families of the people who lost their dear ones in this traffic accident! Om Shanti."

Here's Anupam Kher's tweet

Horrified to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Very sad and tragic. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the families of the people who lost their dear ones in this traffic accident — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 3, 2023

Mahesh Babu also expressed his sorrow over the tragic accident and stated that there is a dire need of taking safety measures in the railway, and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news of the train collision in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured. Reminds us of the urgent need to prioritize safety in our railway systems."

Here's Mahesh Babu's tweet

Extremely saddened by the news of the train collision in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured. Reminds us of the urgent need to prioritize safety in our railway systems. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 3, 2023

Ram Charan also paid respects to the deceased and wrote on Twitter, "Sending my deepest condolences to the families & loved ones affected by the tragic Train Accident in Balasore. My heart goes out to all those impacted during this difficult time."

Here's Ram Charan's tweet

Sending my deepest condolences to the families & loved ones affected by the tragic Train Accident in Balasore. My heart goes out to all those impacted during this difficult time. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 3, 2023

Sonu Sood wrote, "Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences. Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. #OdishaTrainAccident."

Here's Sonu Sood's tweet

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences

Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/ZfuYYp8HK9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

On Friday evening, a train crash occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, approximately 250km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar. This tragic incident, which is now the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, has prompted the Railway Ministry to launch a thorough investigation