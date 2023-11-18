Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

Apart from asking about her commitment, Salman Khan also accused Katrina Kaif of copying his towel dance for Tiger 3.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have an electrifying on-screen, and humours off-screen chemistry. The duo has set the box office on fire with their latest actioner, Tiger 3. To celebrate the success with the fans, Katrina hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

On Saturday, Katrina held an interactive session on Instagram, and Salman Khan asked some funny questions. First, Salman dropped a photo of him doing the famous towel dance from the song Jeene Ke Hai Chhar Din and called out Katrina for copying him and using a towel in the latest film. Salman said, "Jeene Ke.. mein maine towel use kiya aur aapne Tiger mein towel use kiya. yeh kya copy kat chal raha hai?" Katrina replied, "@beingsalmankhan Aapne towel use kiya hai AUR maine towel pehna hai!"

Salman used one of his iconic dialogue from Wanted, and asked Katrina another interesting question, "Ek baar jo commit kar deti ho toh uske band kya khud ki bhi nahi sunti?" Katrina replied, "Commitment karne se pehle saki sunti hoon, uske baad jab commit karti hoon toh kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon."

Then Salman asked her who he liked the most Prem (Salman Khan from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun) or Tiger. "Aapko PREM acha lagta hai ya Tiger?" Katrina replied, "Tiger acha lagta hai Kyuki Tiger mein Prem koot koot ke bhara hai."

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 saw a major drop at the box office on day 6. The film which collected Rs 18 crore on Thursday earned only Rs 13 crore on Friday. As per early estimates, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has crossed 300 crores gross at the worldwide box office and has become the 9th film of the actor to do so and the first since Bharat in 2019. Talking about worldwide numbers, it is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience.