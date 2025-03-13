BOLLYWOOD
Johny Lever shared that at one such party, they heard Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan arguing with each other. "Suddenly Salman pulled out a gun, and all of us heard a gunshot, and then we saw Shah Rukh fall on the ground," Johny Lever shared.
One of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's most iconic films, to this date, is Rakesh Roshan's 1995 hit Karan Arjun. In this film, the two superstars shared screen space for the first time, and even today, many of their co-stars often share the memories of the two of them, especially that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were best of friends, but pretended that they hated each other to prank others.
In a recent interview with Galatta, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's co-star Johny Lever, reminisced about an incident when Salman Khan pulled out a gun to shoot Shah Rukh Khan, leaving everyone around them surprised. Explaining how the prank happened, Johny Lever said, "We were shooting Karan Arjun in Jaipur, and after shoot in the evening, we used to party. We were drinking, dancing, and enjoying. Salman used to tease Shah Rukh on the set. He used to call him a star and tease his dancing. We were all worried that Shah Rukh would be offended if it turns serious."
He further revealed how the incident initially left everyone in shock but soon Shah Rukh Khan got up and the two started laughing. "Shah Rukh collapsed. We all were shocked. Honey Irani gasped. She was on the verge of an attack. But they were joking. What a prank it was. Then Shah Rukh got up and both of them just started laughing," he said.
Salman Khan himself had once recalled this particular prank on Aap Ki Adaalat, revealing that he procured a fake gun from the prop department. "I told Shah Rukh, I’ll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. My brother Sohail was there. I pulled Shah Rukh’s hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, and I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shah Rukh did a somersault and fell down."
Shah Rukh Khan recently also apologised for his behaviour in an episode of The Roshans, admitting that he and Salman Khan bothered Rakesh Roshan during the shoot.
