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Salman Khan praises The Revolutionaries after watching Prime Video OTT show with Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani

"With Salman sir giving his thumbs up to The Revolutionaries, we couldn't have been happier. It is truly a high point in my career to have met him and listened to his thoughts about the show. To have his support and validation is something I'll always cherish," said Bhuvam Bam.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

Salman Khan praises The Revolutionaries after watching Prime Video OTT show with Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani
Nikkhil Advani, Salman Khan, Bhuvan Bam
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Prime Video's period drama The Revolutionaries has found an unlikely endorsement from Salman Khan. The actor recently met director Nikkhil Advani and Bhuvan Bam, shared the show's trailer on Instagram, and later watched the show with Bam at his residence. Bam, who plays a key role in the series, shared pictures from his meeting with Khan on social media. "Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi," he wrote, before adding, "Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house." Bam also credited Advani for taking The Revolutionaries "all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally" - a reference to Salman's iconic residence.

Speaking of his experience, Bhuvan Bam said, "The love and adulation that The Revolutionaries has received has been truly overwhelming. Fans from different parts of the globe have flooded our comments and DMs showering praise on the show and it just motivates us to do better. Now with Salman sir too giving his thumbs up to The Revolutionaries, we couldn't have been happier. It is truly a high point in my career to have met him and listened to his thoughts about the show. To have his support and validation is something I'll always cherish and it means the world to us. I am grateful for everything the show has brought to each of us and want to again say a huge Thank you to Salman sir for his kind words."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle, the period drama is directed and created for a series by acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The series is streaming only on Prime Video.

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