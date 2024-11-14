Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family have been receiving threats recently. As a result, the security around him has been tightened.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is working tirelessly on his next project titled Sikandar in which he is working opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Salman has been juggling between his shoots for Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar in between Mumbai and Hyderabad. For Sikandar, he has been shooting in Hyderabad’s famous Taj Falaknuma.

It’s been reported that Salman has been given four-layered security cover after he received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Apparently, he has been guarded by a team of close to 60 security personnels during shooting. However, credit goes to him that despite such threats, he hasn’t let the producers of his next projects suffer and has been working tirelessly on his films and TV show.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also featured Kajal Aggarwal in a prominent role. Murugadoss has directed blockbusters such as Ghajini, Thupakki, Holiday and Darbar.

With this film, he would want to make a mark in Bollywood as someone who knows how to deliver to the market needs with a superstar at the helm of affairs.

