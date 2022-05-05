Salman Khan poses with Kiara Advani, Sophie Choudry, others at Arpita Khan’s Eid bash

Deanne Panday/Instagram

Eid 2022 was surely a star-studded affair, with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma serving as hosts for the evening. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Joha and many other celebrities graced the party. Inside photographs and videos from the party are now going viral, and fans are adoring them.

Deanne Panday shared a slew of photos from the star-studded event on Instagram. Salman Khan can be seen posing with Kiara Advani, Sophie Choudry, and others in one of the images. While the ladies donned exquisite traditional outfits, Salman Khan wore a black shirt and jeans that looked fantastic on him, and like always he was also seen wearing his Being Human bracelet.







Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's cute video from the bash also went viral. Shehnaaz, a well-known Punjabi actress, was seen hugging Salman in one video and asks Khan to drop her off at her car in another while he refers to her as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'.



Also read: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', she requests him 'chhod ke aao mujhe' at Eid bash

"Chhod ke aao mujhe," Shehnaaz says to Salman in the video, before telling the paparazzi, "You know guys, Salman Sir mujhe chhod ke aane lage hain." Before leaving her to her car and hugging her again, the Bharat actor jokes that she is going to sit in the wrong car.



Salman Khan was seen waving to his admirers on the occasion of Eid, for the uninitiated. Salman Khan came out on his balcony to greet his fans who had gathered outside to watch the superstar.

Salman Khan's videos have gone viral on social media, with many people resharing them. He can be seen smiling in one of the videos after meeting his fans.