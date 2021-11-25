Salman Khan poses with niece Ayat, shares grand family photo on dad Salim Khan's birthday

Salim Khan, one half of the legendary screenwriters duo Salim-Javed in Hindi cinema, celebrated his 86th birthday on Wednesday, November 24th. Salman Khan posted the family picture wishing his dad in which nearly the entire Khan family can be seen together. He captioned the picture as "Happy bday dad …".

The superstar can be seen holding niece Ayat in her arms. His two actor brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are also posing in the picture. Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri with their son Ayaan are the other Khan family members in the picture. Salim Khan sits in the middle as the patriarch of the family.



Arpita's husband and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth', is missing in the picture. Aayush and Salman's 'Antim' releases this Friday, November 26th on theatres across the country.

As for Salim Khan's previous work, he has contributed to popular films such as 'Sholay', 'Deewaar', 'Zanjeer', 'Kranti' and 'Mr. India'.