Salman Khan personally looks after comedian Sunil Grover- Here's how

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently underwent multiple bypass procedures at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai. Even though Sunil has been discharged from the hospital, there is a team of doctors that keeps a regular check on him. As per the latest reports, actor Salman Khan is playing a major role in Sunil's healthcare, and he is taking care of him.

According to an India Today report, Salman has constantly been in touch with his team of doctors and took frequent updates on Sunil's health. A source quoted the portal saying that Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. While Sunil was in the hospital, Khan had kept a close check on the comedian's health. The source further asserted that the actor requested his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to assure everything goes well. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery. Even after Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine.

Salman and Sunil had worked in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat,' and they have collaborated at various instances. Sunil has also been a part of Salman's Da-Baang tour. Sunil's old friend and co-star Kapil Sharma have expressed his surprise and concern about his condition. In 2017, Kapil had a public spat with Sunil after allegedly abusing him on a flight. On Comedy Nights with Kapil and the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the two collaborated. When asked about Sunil's illness, Kapil answered The Times of India that he is surprised and expressed his concern for Sunil's health. Kapil even added that he had written him a message, but Sunil had only been discharged the day before, so he couldn't expect a response. He had to have heart surgery when he was very small, but he will be fine shortly.

Speaking about Grover's health, he had gone to the Asian Heart Institute's emergency department on January 8, complaining of chest pain. He was diagnosed with a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (troponin T) level was elevated," according to the hospital. They indicated he was also Covid-19 positive. After four emergency bypass procedures, Sunil was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.