Salman Khan parties with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh in Hyderabad, photo breaks the internet

Salman Khan visited his pals, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, while filming for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad, according to reports. The trio were seen at an event held at MP JC Pawan Reddy's house. On social media, a picture of the three stars posing together during the outing was posted by paparazzi and fan accounts.

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan were recently seen celebrating the success of Kamal's most recent film, Vikram, at a dinner hosted by Chiranjeevi at his home in Hyderabad. On the work front About his , Salman will appear in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's next movie Godfather, while Venkatesh will have a minor but pivotal role in Salman's upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman Khan is visiting all of his close friends while he is in Hyderabad filming for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. At another private gathering, Salman ran into Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

As per a report in News18, the producers of Godfather have received a whopping offer of Rs 45 crore for the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi dubbed version since it is predicted that the Mohan Raja directorial will be a massive box office hit with the Megastar and Bhai sharing screen space for the very first time.

As it is known that Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles, and Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut with the film playing the main antagonist.

Salman will spend some time in Hyderabad filming for his upcoming movie. Shortly after receiving a death threat, the actor went there. The actor's security was increased on the sets and he was urged to make fewer public appearances as per the advice of police officials in order to keep himself safe.