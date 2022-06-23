Salman Khan participates in Green India Challenge, urges his fans to plant trees

Salman Khan planted a seedling at Ramoji Film City while being accompanied by his film crew.

Salman Khan, a star of Bollywood, claimed that each plant gives everyone the necessary amount of oxygen. The movie actor, who is in Hyderabad for filming, took part in the Green India Challenge 5.0 on Tuesday alongside Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar.

Salman planted a seedling at Ramoji Film City while being accompanied by his film crew.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every person should take the responsibility for the plantation programme and take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense. The only solution to check human loss is to promote massive plantations.



I have accepted #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs garu and I have planted saplings at Ramoji Film City . I request all my fans to perticapate in this challenge to control global warming… pic.twitter.com/JXND8Gk4VY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2022

Salman commended TRS MP Santosh for accepting the weighty responsibility of the plantation initiative. He claimed that the MP's efforts to increase India's green cover will contribute to the protection of the planet and future generations. He urged his followers to take part in the Green India Challenge and widely plant saplings.

Santosh Kumar hailed the Bollywood celebrity for agreeing to participate in the Green India Challenge at his request. He claimed that the Bollywood star's effort to plant trees will motivate millions of his followers. In addition to the film team, Raghava and Karunakar Reddy, co-founders of the Green India Challenge, were there.



For those who are unaware, Salman will also appear in Tiger 3, the third film in the franchise, which is scheduled to be released in 2023. Maneesh Sharma is the director of the action movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif. According to reports, actor Shah Rukh Khan will participate in the film in a cameo role. Salman will also make a brief appearance in Shah Rukh's next flick Pathaan.