Salman Khan returned as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. But his 13-second cameo has irked netizens. Was this the original cameo, or it was scrapped last moment? Read on to know more.

Salman Khan has returned as fan-favorite character Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Inspector Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg franchise, enters Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and makes a special appearance in the post-credit scenes. Salman Khan's 13-second cameo was included to announce the upcoming project, Mission Chulbul Singham. Salman's cameo has become the talking point of the film. While many fans praised the crossover, another section of netizens slammed the short cameo. A few also stated that Salman's iconic character was wasted in Singham Again.

Was the original cameo of Salman Khan scrapped?

According to media reports, Salman initially planned to film an extended cameo, including a scene full of action in the climax. If the reports are to be believed, the actor allegedly refused to go out and shoot. There could also be reasons related to his security behind this. This is the reason why Salman's character was shortened in the film.

In October, Salman lost his dear friend politician Baba Siddique in a brutal murder. Baba was gunned down in Bandra, Mumbai, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the heinous crime. Ever since Baba's demise, Salman's security has been increased with more bodyguards protecting him. As per the reports, this could be a reason why Salman shot such a short cameo.

About Salman Khan's Dabangg

Salman Khan donned a cop uniform for Dabangg (2010), and it was the highest-grossing film of the year. Two years later, Salman reprised his role in Dabangg 2. Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap whereas Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Director Prabhu Deva helmed Dabangg 3, but it underperformed at the box office.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise and the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

