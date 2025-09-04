Salman Khan opens up on why he doesn't eat beef: 'Meri khudki maa...'

Back in 2018, Salman Khan shared his own view on the matter on Aap Ki Adalat. "I eat everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork," he said, adding, "Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai."

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Sushila Charak, who adopted the name Salma after marriage. Salman Khan, born to a Muslim father and a Hindu mother, was brought up with both faiths and has constantly spoken about the influence that it had on him. Salman Khan has also always been open about his eating habits, particularly his decision to never consume beef. Not only Salman Khan, but his father, Salim Khan, has also spoken in the past about how his family approaches food and faith.

Salim Khan on why his family does not consume beef

In a recent interview, Salim Khan spoke about his first wife and how his family honours the Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi. "From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed their pet dogs," he said.

He further added, "But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed, and beef is forbidden."

Why does Salman Khan not eat beef?

Back in 2018, Salman Khan shared his own view on the matter on Aap Ki Adalat. "I eat everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork," he said, adding, "Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hain. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai… Hum poora Hindustaan hai (Cow is my mother too because my mother is a Hindu. My father is a Muslim, my second mother Helen is Christian. We are an Indian family)."