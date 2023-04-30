Salman Khan opens up on his alleged 'girls should be covered' rule, says 'woh jitni dhaki hui hongi...'

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released on April 21. While promoting the film, Palak Tiwari talked about Salman Khan’s rule against women wearing low-neckline dresses on the set, now, the actor has finally reacted to it in a recent interview.

On Saturday, Salman Khan was seen gracing Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. The actor was seen slaying in a grey formal suit which he paired with a black shirt. When the actor was questioned about his alleged rule, the actor said, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki hui hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai (I think, women’s bodies are very precious. The more they are covered, the better it is).”

When questioned about his O O Jaane Jaane song stint where he was seen shirtless, the actor replied, “Usmein mai swimming trunks mein tha. Aur tab ki baat alag thi.Ajkal ka mahaul thora sa… Yeh ladhkon ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladhke ladhkiyon ko dekhte hai, you know, apke bahene, apke biwiko ko, apki maa o ko…woh mujhe achha nehi lagta. I don’t want them to go through this humiliation (I was wearing swimming trunks in that song, and it was a different time. At present, the environment is a bit… It’s not about women. It’s about men. The way men look at women, you know, your sisters, your wives, your mothers… I don’t like that. I don’t want them to go through this humiliation).”

Salman Khan concluded his answer and said, “ab aap decent picture banate ho, toh sab jaake dekhte hai ek pariwar ke saath. Koshish hai ke jab hum picture banaye, hum unko yeh mauka na de ke yeh humare heroines ko, humare auton ko, uss prakar se dekhe (When you make a decent picture, everyone goes to see it with their family. The attempt is to not give them the opportunity to look at our heroines, our women in that way when we make a film).”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. As per the data provided by Scanlik, the movie has collected Rs 151.12 crore worldwide in the first week.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma’s spy thriller Tiger 3 wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo in the movie. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10.

