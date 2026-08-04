Salman Khan opens up about his life in jail: '70 people used one bathroom with Indian style commode'

Salman Khan recalled the harsh conditions he faced during his time in jail while appearing on Prime Video's Alliance. The superstar, who spent 18 days behind bars between 1998 and 2018 in the blackbuck poaching case, revealed that 50 to 70 inmates shared a single washroom in the cramped prison.

Salman Khan made a candid revelation about his time in jail during his appearance on the Prime Video reality show Alliance. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star entered the show to meet his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who has been finding it difficult to cope after the eviction of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. Salman has spent around 18 days behind bars across four separate periods of incarceration between 1998 and 2018 in the blackbuck poaching case.

Interacting with the contestants, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor reflected on the harsh conditions he experienced during his imprisonment. Recalling how dozens of inmates shared limited facilities, he said, "Years ago, when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brim."

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has had an emotional run on Alliance ever since Seema Sajdeh's eviction. During the alliance-building task ahead of the finale week, several contestants were reluctant to make him a part of their groups, leaving him visibly upset. As fellow contestant Arslan Goni repeatedly urged him to stay focused on the game, Sohail eventually snapped, saying, "One eventually gets the point, but if you constantly keep nagging like a woodpecker, there is no meaning to it."

The situation escalated moments later when Sohail, overwhelmed by frustration, collected his belongings and headed towards the storeroom. Looking directly into the camera, he warned, "If anyone is behind this door, please move away in 30 seconds because I am going to kick open this door." He then kicked the door three times, breaking it. Following the outburst, Sohail was escorted out of the headquarters for a few hours.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes premiering daily at 12 pm. The 12 contestants competing in the finale week are Aly Goni, Sohail Khan, Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Agu Stanley, Bali, Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon, Vanshaj Singh, and Niti Taylor.

READ | Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance: 'Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai'