Dia Mirza was shocked to learn of this but Salman Khan further said, "Yes, she was my leading lady in one of my early films." Dia Mirza was dumbfounded by Salman Khan's revelation.

Dia Mirza is one of the most beautiful actresses in the film world who has left a lasting impression on fans despite starring in a limited number of films. One of Dia Mirza's most loved performances was in the film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, in which starred opposite Salman Khan. In a recent conversation, Dia Mirza shared how the film is special and close to her heart as it marked the first collaboration between her and Salman Khan. In addition to this, Dia Mirza also shared an interesting anecdote from the set of the film that left her bewildered.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Dia Mirza shared how one day, when they were getting ready to shoot, the actress who played Salman Khan's mother in the film was standing close by. Salman Khan, looking at the actress, told Dia Mirza, "Do you know, at one time, this lady who’s now playing my mother was my heroine?"

Dia Mirza was shocked to learn of this but Salman Khan further said, "Yes, she was my leading lady in one of my early films." Dia Mirza was dumbfounded by Salman Khan's revelation. But, Salman Khan did not stop there. He humorously told Dia Mirza, "Yes, and one day, you’ll play my mother." Dia Mirza, in her recent interview, spoke about this conversation, and said, “I was baffled by that."

Dia Mirza further added, "I was a big Salman Khan fan when I signed that film, and when we started to work together, I would just look at him every day and think to myself that I can’t believe I am actually working with this person whose films I have watched over and over again."

READ | 'Unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife...': Raj Kundra issues FIRST statement after ED raids