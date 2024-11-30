Once during the shoot of 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was explaining the nuances of a scene to Aishwarya Rai. During this, he touched her arm to explain a movement, however, this gesture irritated Salman Khan.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a special film not only for its songs and storyline but also for how several relationships shaped up during the filming. One interesting incident that is currently grabbing attention involves Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is a known fact that it was on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love. Salman Khan reportedly became infatuated with Aishwarya Rai and was also allegedly quite possessive about her.

Smita Jayakar, who played Aishwarya Rai's on-screen mother in the film, recently revealed that both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's bond was intense. Once during the shoot of 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was explaining the nuances of a scene to Aishwarya Rai. During this, he touched her arm to explain a movement, however, this gesture irritated Salman Khan.

Smita Jayakar was quoted by Money Control as saying, "I remembered one scene from the song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, where Salman had to go around as Ash stood next to me. So Sanjay goes and touches her (Ash) like this, and he (Salman) goes and says, ‘Sanjay, sir, why did you touch her? You are not supposed to do that'."

While the incident was resolved quickly, it did put Salman Khan's possessiveness for Aishwarya Rai on display. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were said to be in love but soon, things took a dark turn and the couple parted ways in 2001. In an old interview, speaking about her break up with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai once said that she decided to end her relationship after bearing his alcoholic misbehaviour. Aishwarya Rai also shared that she received verbal, physical, and emotional abuse, infidelity, and indignity.

READ | After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora opens up on her 'toughest days' in cryptic post: 'Keep moving even...'