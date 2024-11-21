There have been films that turned the fate of actors overnight. Baazigar was one such film for Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan started in the Hindi film industry with a bang when his negative roles in films such as Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam presented a totally new side of the conventional Bollywood protagonist. Baazigar, directed by Abbas-Mustan, established a new-age anti-hero in the industry who changed the future course of Hindi films. However, he wasn’t the first choice for the lead role in Baazigar. It was Salman Khan.

Salman had a very interesting story to tell about the casting of Baazigar. He narrated on a TV show, “I had heard Baazigar but it sounded like a very negative story to me. I asked Abbas-Mustan to put a mother’s character in the story but both brothers laughed at us and left thinking how cliched it would be. It was in fact my dad’s suggestion.”

He continued, “So, we came out of the project. They signed Shah Rukh, completed the film and then they watched the film. Then they decided to put a mother’s character in it. They called up and told us that we are putting the mother’s character in Baazigar.”

Salman laughingly proceeded at said Abbas-Mustan could have made the film with him only if they had to use the idea.

Baazigar came out in 1993 and set the box office on fire, and made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stars to watch out for.

READ | ‘Aiyyashi ka adda…’: Salman Khan’s farmhouse doesn’t belong to him but…