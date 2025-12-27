Salman Khan net worth: A look at Bhaijaan's Rs 2900 crore empire with lavish properties, car collection, investments, and more

Salman Khan boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 2900 crore, built through blockbuster films, Bigg Boss earnings, brand endorsements, luxury properties, high-end cars, and smart investments including Being Human and Salman Khan Films, making him one of India's richest stars.

Salman Khan, fondly known as Bhaijaan, is not just one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars but also one of its wealthiest. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has built an estimated net worth of around Rs 2900 crore, making him a formidable business brand beyond the silver screen. From blockbuster films and high-paying television gigs to smart investments and luxury assets, Salman’s financial empire reflects his unmatched stardom and mass appeal.

A major chunk of Salman's wealth comes from his films and television appearances. He reportedly charges Rs 100–150 crore per film, while his long association with Bigg Boss has been particularly lucrative, earning him approximately Rs 15–20 crore per episode in recent seasons. In addition, he earns substantial income through brand endorsements, charging several crores for each campaign. Over the years, his consistent box-office pull—especially with mass entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger franchise, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo—has cemented his position as one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars.

Salman's real estate portfolio is as impressive as his screen presence. His most iconic residence is the sea-facing Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at around Rs 100 crores. He also owns a lavish farmhouse in Panvel, which serves as his retreat. Alos called Arpita Farms, the 150-acre property is valued at Rs 80 crore and houses a private gym, swimming pool, an animal shelter, and a lavish bungalow. Apart from these, Salman is reported to have invested in multiple high-value properties across Mumbai, further strengthening his asset base.

The superstar’s love for luxury automobiles is well-documented. His enviable car collection includes high-end vehicles like Range Rover Vogue, Lexus LX 470, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Audi A8 L, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200,, and a custom-made bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Salman also owns luxury bikes and is known for his fondness for powerful engines, reflecting his larger-than-life persona off screen.

Beyond entertainment and luxury, the Sultan star has made strategic investments in businesses and startups. He runs his own production banner, Salman Khan Films (SKF), which has produced several successful projects. He is also associated with fashion brand Being Human, a unique venture that blends commerce with philanthropy, as its profits support charitable causes. With a combination of cinematic dominance, smart investments, and iconic brand value, Salman Khan’s Rs 2900 crore empire stands as a testament to his enduring influence in Indian entertainment.

