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Salman Khan mourns demise of his 'brother', refuses to abuse, cry over loss, leaves fans emotional: 'Tu mera liver, kidney kharab karega'

Salman Khan has left his fans emotional as he paid condolences to his brother-like friend Sushil Kumar, and penned heartfelt notes on social media.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:42 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan mourns demise of his 'brother', refuses to abuse, cry over loss, leaves fans emotional: 'Tu mera liver, kidney kharab karega'
Salman Khan with Sushil Kumar (Image source: Salman Khan Instagram)
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On Sunday, Salman Khan left his fans emotional as he mourned the loss of a brother-like friend, Sushil Kumar. He passed away at 42 years, and the actor penned a heartfelt note in his friend's remembrance.
An emotional Khan dropped photos with Sushil posing with him and his father, Salim Khan, and wrote, "This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing, and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga."

'No tears for you, brother': Salman Khan

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor further wrote, "Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago, farewell bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion. No tears for u brother, only memories n laughters."

We're going to die, so it's better to do something in our lifetime: Salman Khan

The Kick actor further expressed, "My pra died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don't know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. Now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro, think I am gonna miss ya a bit."

Also read: Raja Shivaji: Salman Khan's cameo goes viral, gets loudest cheer in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer, he plays this crucial character from Maratha history

Salman Khan wanted to abuse and cry, but refused

In another post, Salman admitted he wanted to abuse, be angry, or cry, which he easily does, but for Sushil, not even one tear. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. He further wrote, "Accha bhala chal raha tha. Tu mera liver n kidney kharaab kare ga, and this pic is who I am."

Salman Khan's next big release 

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently gearing up for his next release Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace". Backed by Salma Khan under his home banner of Salman Khan Films, the project is being made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

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