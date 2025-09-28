Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Without taking anyone's name in the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan said people, who appreciated him in the past, are now going on podcasts and saying rubbish things about him. His statement was an indirect insult at Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap.

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, turned out to be a blockbuster. However, Khan and Kashyap never worked together again. In recent interviews, Abhinav has accused Salman and his family of sabotaging his career. He has even made several allegations against the Sultan star, adding that the actor will lick his boots one day.

Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap made his directorial debut with Dabangg in 2010. However, his second film Besharam starring Ranbir Kapoor tanked at the box office in 2013. He hasn't made any other movie in the past 12 years. In an interview in 2012, Kashyap had praised Salman and credited him for the famous dialogues in the movie.

Now, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has finally addressed these accusations in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19. Without taking anyone's name, the actor said people, who appreciated him in the past, are now going on podcasts and saying rubbish things and lies about him. He stated that his only request for such people is to get some work.

Speaking to Indian Express Screen in an interview earlier this month, Abhinav had said, "Salman is not interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai."

Calling Salman and family "vindictive", the director added, "Salman is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you."

