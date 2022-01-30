Salman Khan meets John Travolta, says 'I work in Indian Film Industry'

What happens when two celebrated stars come together under one roof? Sounds like a spectacular moment, isn't it? Well, we had do have a recent 'East meets West' example, as Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Hollywood's sensation John Travolta met at an award function, and together, they look terrific.

Check out the images

Well, these icons met at Joy Awards in Riyadh. Both of them looked dapper in black suits, and they sat in the front row and even posed for the camera. Salman's fan shared a video online, where we can see Khan introducing himself to John, saying, "I work in the Indian film industry," and Travolta smiles.

Check out the video

Well, as per the reports of Zoom, Salman was awarded the Personality of the Year award, whereas John got bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement award. The prestigious ceremony was organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Yesterday, Salman Khan released his song 'Dance With Me.' Through his single, the actor has given a sneak-peek into his life, his family, and every near-n-dear in his life. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor has sung the song, and frequent collaborator Sajid-Wajid have composed the song.

Through the 4 minute video, we get to know Salman's uncles, aunts, nephews, sisters, in a candid, unfiltered manner. We even get to see some old photos, Khan's paternal grandparents, some never-seen-footage of Arbaaz, Sohail dancing out with Salman, and much more. Well, from family to close friends, everyone is a part of his music video, and when we say everyone, it does include Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

On the work front Salman was last seen in action-thriller 'Antim The Finale Truth' with Ayush Sharma, and he will soon be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif