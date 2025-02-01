In the video, Salman Khan looked dapper sporting a cowboy look, dressed in a red shirt, blue jeans, and a brown hat. The video starts with clips of Salman Khan's old interviews and videos that were deemed controversial at the time.

Former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is coming up with his podcast called Dumb Biryani. Arhaan has collaborated with his two other friends, Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, for this six-part series. On Saturday, Arhaan dropped the trailer of the podcast in which young boys are seen indulging in a free-wheeling chat with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, and social media sensation Orry.

The episode will mark Salman Khan's podcast debut. Announcing the same, the superstar took to his Instagram and shared a video with the caption, "I spoke to the boys a year ago; I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon."

In the video, Salman Khan looked dapper sporting a cowboy look, dressed in a red shirt, blue jeans, and a brown hat. The video starts with clips of Salman Khan's old interviews and videos that were deemed controversial at the time. Salman Khan could also be seen giving some advice to his nephew Arhaan Khan saying, "You will hate me because I speak to myself rather harshly," adding that a person should always be prepared to do anything for his or her family, friends, and close ones.

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to feature in the much-awaited AR Murugadoss film Sikandar. The film is set to release on Eid 2025 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, among others in supporting roles. The film will see Salman Khan playing a double role. The superstar was last seen in Varun Dhawan's film Baby John.

READ | Farah Khan REVEALS why she rejected Shilpa Shirodkar for Chhaiya Chhaiya: 'She was 100 kg, where will Shah Rukh Khan..'