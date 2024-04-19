Twitter
Salman Khan makes first public appearance since Galaxy Apartments firing, leaves for Dubai surrounded by tight security

Five days after the firing incident, Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai amid tight security.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Salman Khan (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for an event happening in Dubai. Five days after the firing incident outside his house, at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman made his first public appearance and paparazzi captured the actor leaving for Dubai amid tight security. Viral Bhayani shared the video from the airport in which Salman along with his bodyguard Shera and security personnel made their way inside the airport gate. 

Salman was seen in a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching pants and sunglasses. The actor greeted the paparazzi present outside the airport with a nod. The famous paparazzo uploaded the video on his Instagram with the caption, "Salman Khan leaves for Dubai to launch Being Strong fitness equipment.”

Salman Khan's first public appearance soon went viral on the internet. Fans of the actor were elated to see their idol 'walking like a Tiger'. Several admirers of Salman commented on the viral video. A netizen wrote, "Radhe Mohan vibe." Another netizen wrote, "Pura Goosebumps aa raha hai. Bhai ka Walk." A fan wrote, "Salman khud hi ek mahfil ke barabar hai." 

Firing incident at Salman Khan's house

In the immediate aftermath of the incident on Sunday, last week, CM Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone and provided him with additional security cover. Shinde also brought up the firing incident with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the superstar’s security. He assured Salman that the government was with him and he need not worry.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination. The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled.

CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor’s home. After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

