Salman Khan confessed that he apologised to Shraddha Kapoor for clashing Maatrubhumi with Eetha. Read on to learn how the actress replied.

Salman Khan has finally broken the silence on his film Maatribhumi: May War Rest in Peace, clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. Both of the anticipated movies will be released in cinemas on December 4, 2026. Eetha, which was earlier scheduled for an August 26 release, got postponed to December to avoid clashing with Yash's Toxic. Last week, Salman dropped the trailer for his upcoming war drama and announced the release date: December 4. Salman will now be taking a head-on clash with Shraddha. However, the superstar isn't happy with it, and he even apologised to the actress

Here's what Salman has to say about clashing with Shraddha

In a conclave with ABP, Salman was asked to share his thoughts about Maatrubhumi clashing with Eetha. He admitted being unaware of Eetha's release date. Otherwise, he would not have locked the release date. Salman Khan said, "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know."

How Shraddha reacted when Salman confronted her

Salman also revealed how Shraddha reacted when he apologised to her for the clash. He said that the Stree actress was gracious enough and encouraged him. He recalled Shraddha telling him, "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come," she told him. Salman replied, “Very good, I'm happy."

Salman Khan promotes Eetha, encourages cinegoers to watch it

At last, Salman also gave a shout-out to Eetha and asked the audience to watch Shraddha's film. "I do think that everyone should go and see that film," he concluded.