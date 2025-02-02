In Arhaan Khan's podcast, Salman Khan shared some valuable advice to Jr Khan and his group of friends about life and maturity.

Salman Khan is finally appearing on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast, and Jr Khan has dropped the teaser of the new episode. In 2024, Arhaan started his podcast with a few friends and dropped a few episodes. However, the channel went silent after some time, but now Arhaan has dropped the biggest teaser on his channel- The candid talk with Salman uncle.

The teaser integrates old viral chunks from Salman’s past interviews with new footage. The teaser starts with a throwback moment where an interviewer asks Salman, "What you do on the screen is everybody’s business." Salman nods in agreement, and asserts, “Exactly. It’s the image, you know? You are selling the image basically. I mean like me as an individual, I am just like all you people. Like just a normal human being."

Then the video jumps to the present, with Salman having a crucial conversation with Arhaan, explaining the importance of always being there for loved ones. The Dabangg star tells Arhaan, "You just need to be there for friends, family. The effort that you have to keep on putting in," he advises. Salman also shares a personal insight, and reveals, “If I give you advice, the advice I give to myself, the way I speak to myself… you will hate me. Because I speak to myself rather harshly."

Later, Salman also discusses forgiveness and explains that there is a limit to forgive someone, "You can forgive a person once, twice, third time… chalo khalaas." At last Salman uncle gives another valuable piece of advice to Arhaan, "When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When the body and mind both say no, you should say, come on guys, one last round."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the much-awaited Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan. The movie will be hitting cinemas on Eid 2025.