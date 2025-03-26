Salman Khan addresses 17-year-old rumours about being considered for AR Murugadoss' Ghajini, and how his friend and main villain of the Aamir Khan-starrer killed his chances of bagging the 2008 blockbuster.

Salman Khan will soon be bringing his much-awaited film Sikandar, and all hopes are on this film. The upcoming action drama is directed by AR Murugadoss and it marks the first collaboration of Salman and Murugadoss.

AR Murugadoss debuted in Bollywood in 2008 with the blockbuster Ghajini. The Hindi remake of Tamil hit of the same name started the Rs 100 crore club in Bollywood and it boosted Aamir Khan's career to new heights.

Back in those days, there were rumours that Murugadoss was considering Salman for the film, but then he ultimately went ahead with Aamir. Now after 17 years, Salman also breaks silence on the rumours and he further reveals how the main antagonist of the Ghajini, Pradeep Rawat spread rumours about his anger issue.

Ahead of Sikandar's release, Salman interacted with the media. DNA India asks Salman about the rumours of him being considered to lead Ghajini, and he affirms, "Yeh maine suna hai. Aur yeh maine Pradeep se suna hai. Pyaar se hum usko Ghajini bulate hai (Even I've heard this, and I have heard this from Pradeep. We lovingly call him Ghajini). He's my friend, I've done four to five films together. I think he mentioned it."

Khan further reveals how Pradeep unintentionally killed his chance of bagging Ghajini. He says "Phir usne yeh bhi kaha ki 'Murugadoss itne disciplined hai, itna sincere hai. Salman kaise kaam karega. Salman ko gussa bahut aata hai'. Matlab mere saath 5 picture kar chuka hai, aur uske baad yeh bolta hai (Then he also said 'Murgudoss is so disciplined, so sincere. How will Salman work? Salman has anger issues'. He has done 5 pictures with me, and after that, he said this)."

Salman expresses to confront Pradeep on the same, and adds, "I was like theek hai. Uske baad kabhi mila hi nahi. Milunga toh main zaroor puchunga ki bhai main tere pe kab gussa hua tha (I thought it's okay. I never met him after that. If I meet him, I will definitely ask him when I get angry with you?)." Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' Sikandar will be released in cinemas on March 30.