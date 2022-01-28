Salman Khan looks uber cool in his new single 'Dance With Me,' teaser out

Salman Khan is back with his singing cap on. The actor released a teaser of his new single 'Dance With Me' and it left fans asking for more. The 24-second teaser gives a glimpse of Khan looking dapper in a three-piece suit, getting his boots on, walking with style in denim. The vocals of Salman and the music composition of Sajid-Wajid always hits the mark, and 'Dance With Me' seems like another winner. The full song will be out tomorrow.

Check out the 'Dance With Me' teaser

Last week, Salman took the internet by storm with his single 'Main Chala.' This love song was sung by Guru Randhawa- Iulia Vantur, and actress Pragya Jaiswal was featured opposite Khan.

Check out 'Main Chala'

Previously, Salman lend his voice in movies like 'Hero' for the song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera,' in 'Kick' for 'Hangover,' in 'Race 3' for 'Selfish' and 'I found love.' Khan's vocals are usually hit among masses, except the 'Race 3' songs. The actor has a fondness for singing, and he loves to showcase his talent at various instances. While hosting 'Bigg Boss 15' he jammed with Sri Lankan YouTube sensation Yohani. She was seen joining Salman on stage and seizing possession of the microphone in the footage. She requested Salman to join her in singing the Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. The actor, on the other hand, couldn't get the lyrics right and ended up making up his own lyrics, which included a reference to the late Sridevi in the song. For the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Yohani wore a black top and pants with a denim jacket with a fur trim, while Salman eschewed his formals in favour of a kurta-pyjama.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth,' and he will soon be seen 'Tiger 3.'